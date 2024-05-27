Fans react as ITV confirms full lineup for new Love Island series

We finally know who will be entering the Love Island villa this summer!

Last week, it was announced by ITV that the hit reality dating show will be returning to our screens this Monday, June 3.

Now, ahead of the launch of Love Island’s eleventh series, the producers behind the show have unveiled the 12 original Islanders that will be entering the villa in the coming days.

Earlier today, the Love Island team took to social media to reveal the six boys and six girls that have been chosen as part of the initial lineup.

First up, 26-year-old Samantha from Liverpool has stated that she will “definitely bring some fire” to the Mallorcan villa, while 25-year-old model Ayo wants to be “somebody everyone would take to.”

27-year-old footballer Ronnie already has links to Love Island, as he is best friends with Bradley Dack – the husband of former series 3 finalist Olivia Attwood. 24-year-old Harriet has teased that she is “definitely up for the flirting”, and 24-year-old Sean is on the hunt to find “The One”.

There are a few Welsh Islanders this year, with 21-year-old Ciaran hoping to find “something serious with the right girl”, and 24-year-old Nicole claiming that she will have “one of the biggest personalities in the villa.”

24-year-old Mimii promises to be a “girls’ girl”, 23-year-old hairdresser Sam is searching for “the opportunity to find a real connection”, while 25-year-old Jess confesses that she is “hard work”.

30-year-old Munveer from Surrey is the oldest Islander in the lineup so far, admitting that he is “quite picky” and has “high standards”. Meanwhile, 29-year-old Patsy completes the lineup as the oldest girl, noting that she wants to raise awareness for her disability with Erb Palsy.

Following the full lineup reveal, many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts.

“Okay we’re getting somewhere,” one fan teased on Instagram.

“Absolutely unreal,” another commented.

However, other fans have expressed disappointment, with one writing on X: “No diversity.”

“I’ll start watching when the bombshells start coming in,” another argued.

Love Island begins this Monday (June 3) at 9pm on ITV2.