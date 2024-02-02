Fans react as hosts for BRIT Awards are announced

Fans have shared their delight online as the famous faces set to host the BRIT Awards have been announced.

Three stars will take to the stage to host the award show which will take place at London's O2 Arena on March 2.

The presenters are brand new to hosting the BRITs as comedian Mo Gilligan has been star of the show for the past two years.

It has now been revealed that Maya Jama, Ronan Kemp and Clara Amfo will host the show together.

The exciting news was shared on the BRIT Awards official Instagram page, much to the joy of fans.

Sharing photos of the trio, the announcement statement reads, “Introducing your BRITs hosting trio… *cue drumroll* @claraamfo, @mayajama, and @romankemp. Don’t miss #BRITs 2024, Sat 2 March on ITV1 and ITVX”.

Fans of the TV stars rushed to the comments to share their delight over who has been chosen to host the show.

One fan wrote, “Amazing lineup congrats to you all can’t wait for the brits now”.

“Can't wait to watch”, penned another fan while a third commenter added, “That is amazing news”.

Opening up about getting to host the infamous awards show, radio presenter Ronan admitted, “Genuinely still in shock but so excited… Cried when I found out. And doing it alongside 2 absolute superstars”.

Love Island's Maya also shared her excitement about getting to present the show by saying, “The teen life goal I spoke about last week. HOSTING THE BRITS LETS GOOO”.

Radio broadcaster Clara then spoke about the huge news by telling her social media followers, “Watched @brits on telly forever.⁣⁣ 2014, couldn’t believe I got to attend! Seeing my fave as a sparkly green dot singing ‘XO’ was peak.⁣⁣ 2024…BLOODY HELL, main show! We’ll see you March 2nd!⁣⁣”.