Fans react as Ashley Tisdale marks milestone after daughter’s birth

Ashley Tisdale has shared a life update after welcoming her second child into the world.

The High School Musical actress, who announced the birth of her second daughter over the weekend, has revealed that she and her husband Christopher French are celebrating a huge milestone in their marriage.

Revealing it is their 10-year wedding anniversary, Ashley has penned a heartfelt tribute to her other-half on social media, leaving fans thrilled at the sweet insight into their relationship.

On Instagram, Tisdale shared a collection of sweet throwback photos of her and Christopher to her 16.1M followers.

In the caption of the heartwarming post, she penned, “10 years married with the love of my life. I will always remember hanging out with you for the first time in Santa Monica and hearing a voice say “this is the guy you’re gonna marry” I literally knew, and to be honest I believe we’ve been together for many lifetimes”.

“And each time we find each other and then life just makes sense. I’m so grateful for you Chris and know how lucky I am bc you are such a good man Charlie Brown”.

Ashley went on to add, “I want you to always remember this caption when my post partum journey takes me to the I hate you hormones. I love you!!”.

Many fans took to the comments to send anniversary wishes to Ashley and Christopher, with one saying, “Awww I love your caption Ashley! Happy anniversary”.

“happy anniversary,, you guys are the cutest and had created the most beautiful family”, wrote a second fan.

Another commenter penned, “If my future relationship doesn’t look like @ashleytisdale & @cmfrench I don’t want it! Happy anniversary you two!”.

Ashley announced the birth of her second child, Emerson, at the weekend by unveiling a black and white image of the newborn’s hand alongside her own, Christopher’s and their three-year-old daughter Jupiter’s hands.

She captioned the heartfelt post, “Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24”.