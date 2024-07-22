Fans react as Adam Collard expecting first child with Laura Woods

Adam Collard is about to become a dad!

The former Love Island star has announced that his partner, sports presenter Laura Woods, is expecting the couple’s first child together.

The couple took to social media last night to share their pregnancy news. On their Instagram pages, Laura and Adam unveiled a photo of Laura’s dog looking up at a sonogram of their baby.

“Hey, baby,” the parents-to-be teased in their caption, alongside a pink hearts emoji.

Following the couple’s surprise baby news, many Love Island fans have been taking to social media site X to express their reactions.

“Would’ve never expected this from Adam but at least we know he won’t be back on Love Island,” one fan commented.

“Adam Collard and Laura Woods are expecting???? Didn’t even know they were dating,” another exclaimed.

“Wow this was not on my 2024 bingo card, congrats to them,” a third fan added.

Speculation about Adam and Laura’s romance was initially confirmed in September of last year, when Laura accidentally shared some loved-up snaps of the pair on Instagram.

In an interview with The Sun in the following month, former bombshell Adam admitted that he was serious about his relationship with Laura, adding that he didn’t want to “jinx it".

"I would never get in a relationship with someone at least at one point [unless] I thought they were The One,” he confessed.

"The first time we met – I’ll hold my hands up – I did DM her first and got a reply but then nothing ever happened. Then she called us out for basically leaving her on read,” the 28-year-old continued.

“Eventually we met up, and then went on a very undercover date, and obviously what comes out in the press, comes out in the press, but it’s not always the full story,” he concluded.