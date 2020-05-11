A must-read: Fans of Normal People will adore Out Of Love

Reading has been a true solace during this time of isolation.

Old copies of One Day and The Perks of Being a Wallflower have offered me reassurance. Normal People and In Five Years whisked me away to Dublin and New York and allowed me to forget about the terrifying world we are currently living in. Books have the power to take us away from our own stories and let us escape into new places and meet characters, which has been a huge comfort as millions of people are currently going weeks without seeing a friendly face.

One book I've had my eye on for quite some time is Out Of Love by Hazel Hayes. The Irish content creator's debut novel is set for release next month and I know you're going to adore it.

As a young woman packs up her ex-boyfriend’s belongings and prepares to see him one last time, she wonders where it all went wrong, and whether it was ever right to begin with. Burdened with a broken heart, she asks herself the age-old question . . . is love really worth it?

Out of Love is a bittersweet romance told in reverse. Beginning at the end of a relationship, each chapter takes us further back in time, weaving together an already unravelled tapestry, from tragic break-up to magical first kiss. In this dazzling debut Hazel Hayes performs a post-mortem on love, tenderly but unapologetically exploring every angle, from the heights of joy to the depths of grief, and all the madness and mundanity in between.

This is a modern story with the heart of a classic: truthful, tragic and ultimately full of hope.

It's stories like Out Of Love that offer us a welcome break away from this horrid chapter of our lives. Out Of Love will be published on June 11 and you can pre-order your copy here.