Fans of Death in Paradise react as new lead detective is revealed

Fans of Death in Paradise have been sharing their reactions online as the new lead detective has been announced.

Season 13 of the hit BBC drama saw DI Neville Parker, played by Ralf Little, depart from the show, leaving viewers intrigued about who would be taking his place.

Now, it has been confirmed that EastEnders actor Don Gilet will be playing the new lead detective role.

Don will be making his debut in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before starring in the new series in 2025.

He is set to play the role of Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, who the BBC reveals will ‘arrive on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings…’.

Filming has recently begun in Guadeloupe, with Gilet acting alongside returning Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.

Opening up about starring in the hit series, the former Holby City actor explained, “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands”.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”.

Many fans of the show have been sharing their reactions to the news online, with many exclaiming their excitement to see Don appear in the programme.

One fan wrote, “Great choice, he has very large shoes to fill. He’s a wonderful actor so I can’t wait to see how he plays his character”.

“He’s a very versatile actor. Good choice!”, penned another viewer, while a third said, “Brilliant news. Congratulations Don”.

Another commenter added, “Finally! The suspense was killing me! Good choice! Can't wait for the new season!”.