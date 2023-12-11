Fans exclaim as voting stats for I’m A Celebrity final are unveiled

We finally know the voting statistics for the final of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

In last night’s final episode of the series, hosts Ant and Dec crowned former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson as the new King of the Jungle.

Retired boxer Tony Bellew finished in second place, while controversial politician Nigel Farage left the series in third place.

Now that I’m A Celebrity has drawn to a close, ITV has confirmed how the viewing audience voted during last night’s final.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the team behind the hit reality series laid out the voting statistics for Sam, Tony and Nigel.

In the first half of the final, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite campmate, with the fewest votes declaring who would be in third place. Nigel received the lowest score (25.78%), while Tony gained 30.87% and Sam got 43.35% of the votes.

Later on, the final came down between Sam and Tony, as fans were asked to choose their King of the Jungle. While the final vote was relatively close, Sam was still the clear favourite with audiences as he received 56.64% of the votes, with Tony gaining 43.36%.

Many I’m A Celebrity viewers have since taken to social media to express their thoughts on the final outcome.

“Sam was the most entertaining and deserved to win, Tony was hilarious in the trials though,” one fan penned on X.

“I thought it’d be close between Sam and Tony straight away when Tony came in,” another wrote.

Following the vote reveal, Sam spoke on Lorraine and reflected on his three week stint in camp.

“It's pretty easy to be happy in there when you've been a fan of it for so long,” he stated to host Lorraine Kelly.

“When you're in there with proper celebrities like a world champion boxer and jockey, you've got singers and actors, it's the coolest thing in the world being around all of these people,” he added.