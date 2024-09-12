Fans exclaim as release date for Wicked Part 2 is pushed forward

We have a new release date for Wicked Part Two!

On November 22 of this year, musical lovers will be flocking to cinemas worldwide to watch the highly-anticipated movie adaptation of Wicked.

Back in April 2022, director John M. Chu announced that the story of Wicked would be split into two films, premiering in cinemas one year apart. Now, ahead of the long-awaited release of Part 1, fans of Wicked have been informed that the release date for Part 2 has been pushed forward!

Earlier today, the producers behind the musical movie took to social media to release a video clip of the Wicked logo, set to the instrumental of the musical’s song For Good.

“Wicked Part 2 has a new release date of November 21, 2025,” the team penned in their caption. It confirms that the sequel has been moved up by one week, following the previous statement that Part 2 would premiere on November 28 of next year.

Following the exciting update, many Wicked fans have been taking to social media to express their joy.

“Waiting another year is going to END me but I’m ready let’s go!!!!!” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Sweet. Oz. A WHOLE YEAR OF OZ,” another teased.

“This will be everything and more. cannot wait,” a third fan exclaimed.

Wicked, which has a cast including Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh, is based on the hit Broadway musical and is an alternative prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The story follows green-skinned Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and popular Glinda (played by Ariana Grande), as they meet at university and become unlikely friends.

Explaining the two-part decision, Chu stated in 2022 that he wanted to “tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told” and that it needed a “bigger canvas”. It is believed that Wicked Part 1 will depict the first act of the Broadway musical, while Part 2 will follow the events of act two.