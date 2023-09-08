Fans exclaim as Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares rare update on twins

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared the most adorable update on her twins!

The Little Mix star became a mum for the first time back in August 2021, when she welcomed twins into the world with her husband Andre Gray.

Now, a few weeks on from celebrating her children’s second birthday, Leigh-Anne has shared a brief glimpse of what her babies have been up to!

Yesterday evening, the 31-year-old launched her second solo single My Love. Leigh-Anne has been developing her solo career ever since she and her Little Mix bandmates, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, chose to go on hiatus in May 2022.

To celebrate the release of her latest hit, Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to share a sneaky clip of her twins enjoying her new song.

The brief video showcases the mum-of-two sitting in the living room with her toddlers, who are believed to be twin girls.

In the video, the two little ones sing along to the chorus of My Love with their mother, as Leigh-Anne begins to play the single’s music video on their television.

The clip then adorably cuts to Leigh-Anne’s twins dancing around the room as the music video continues to play.

Credit: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

Many of Leigh-Anne’s fans have since taken to the comments section of her post to gush over the rare update.

“The twins I’m CRYING,” one follower exclaimed.

“Aww the babies melt my heart,” another added.

Leigh-Anne’s video clip came after the hitmaker previously expressed how delighted she was that her two children love her song.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Little Mix star re-shared a post from her husband Andre, which he captured with one of his children.

The video highlights one of the couple’s twins starting to sing the alphabet. The proud dad cuts across and says: “No, Mummy’s song!”, to which the toddler then sweetly chants the chorus of My Love.

“The way they know the words! Melts me,” Leigh-Anne penned lovingly alongside her husband’s video.