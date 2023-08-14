Fans exclaim as John Legend reveals baby Esti saying cute word

John Legend has captured the moment his daughter said an adorable word for the first time!

The All Of Me singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed baby Esti into the world in January, following rounds of IVF and a heartbreaking baby loss in 2020.

Then, five months after Chrissy gave birth to Esti, the couple revealed that they had welcomed another baby boy, as their surrogate had fallen pregnant after Chrissy.

Now, seven months on from baby Esti’s arrival, hitmaker John has revealed that Esti recently reached a big milestone.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 44-year-old dad treated his 15.7M followers to a video of Esti saying a very special word. In the clip, wife Chrissy is sat beside Esti on the sofa, as she cradles baby son Wren.

“What’s my name?” John can be heard asking behind the camera, as he directed it towards his baby daughter.

“What’s Daddy’s name? Dada?” Chrissy prompted, to which Esti sweetly responded: “Dada!”

The proud parents then celebrated their daughter’s achievement, with John exclaiming: “We got it on tape! Caught on tape, baby! Caught on tape.”

However, the excitement proved to be too much for baby Esti, as the seven-month-old then proceeded to cry at the end of the brief video.

“DADA! Then I got too excited and scared her,” John teased in the caption of his post.

Many fans have since taken to the comments section of John’s video to express their delight at the heartwarming snippet.

“Oh no!!!! The way her face changed! Still so cute even crying!” one fan exclaimed.

“Aww…. She is so precious and looking so much like her Dada I think!” another gushed.

John and Chrissy first confirmed Esti’s arrival on January 19, by sharing an adorable snap of the couple’s two eldest children – Luna (7) and Miles (5) – holding their baby sister.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old mum beamed at the time.