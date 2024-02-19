Fans exclaim as ITV reveals Celebrity Big Brother start date

We finally have a launch date for Celebrity Big Brother!

In October of last year, fans of the hit reality show were thrilled when Big Brother returned to our screens, five years after it last aired.

One month later, in November 2023, ITV confirmed that they would also be marking the return of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024.

Now, ahead of its premiere very soon, the producers behind CBB have finally announced the start date for the upcoming series.

Taking to social media earlier today, the Celebrity Big Brother team hinted at its return with the iconic Big Brother logo, as well as the launch date written below.

“Celebrities… you can run, but there’s one place you can’t hide,” they teased in their caption, before going on to confirm when it will return.

“Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch starts 4th March, 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX,” they penned, confirming that the first episode of the series will be completely live.

In a video posted to CBB’s official social media pages, co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best also expressed their excitement for the series’ return.

"Guys, the wait is finally almost over because Celebrity Big Brother: The Launch hits our screens at 9pm on Monday 4th March,” AJ exclaimed.

"And it's going to be absolutely live. That is going to be the first time anyone sees those Housemates,” Will teased further, adding: "I cannot wait! It's so soon!"

Following the official reveal, many CBB viewers have been reacting to the show’s imminent return.

“BUZZING FOR THIS,” one fan replied on Instagram.

“Oh can’t wait. Bring it on,” another added.

While we still have to wait to find out which celebrities will be entering the Big Brother house, many viewers have already been speculating about the lineup after producers released a teaser with the castmates hiding their identities.

“Joey Essex is 100% under the yellow jacket,” one fan wrote at the time.

“Is that Jess Glynne?” another questioned.

Find out when Celebrity Big Brother returns on March 4!