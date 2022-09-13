Fans delighted as X-Factor star Ray Quinn announces birth of second child

Congratulations are in order for The X-Factor runner-up Ray Quinn and his fiancée Emily Ashleigh as they have welcomed their first child into the world together.

Ray took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with his 100K followers by posting black and white polaroid photos, one is of him and Emily holding their newborn daughter, the other shows the bundle of joy wrapped up snuggly in a blanket.

The joint post also shares the newborn’s name and we think it’s just so lovely!

The 34-year-old captioned the post, “Summer Reign Quinn. 04.09.2022. Indulging in every special moment with Our beautiful, precious baby GIRL! #newbaby #babygirl#inlove #precious #love #family #passion #baby”.

Fans wasted no time in rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on the moniker Ray and Emily chose for their baby girl.

Among the numerous congratulatory messages, one fan wrote, “Beautiful name, congratulations”, while a second penned, “Congratulations, beautiful name too xx”.

“Congratulations darling hope you are all good, beautiful and her name [love heart eye emoji]”, added another follower.

Quinn, who has previously starred in Hollyoaks and Brookside, is already dad to a little boy named Harry, whom he welcomed into the world in 2012 with his ex-wife Emma Stephens.

Ray and Emily announced they were expecting a child together in March of this year with a gorgeous video of the pair on a theatre stage, dancing together, before Ray embraced her and the camera panned to her blossoming baby bump. They then held up a baby scan before the video came to an end and the words ‘Coming soon’, appeared on the screen.

In January 2020, the singer revealed that he proposed to Emily. Taking to Instagram, Quinn shared a snap of Emily kissing his head while holding up her new engagement ring. He captioned the post, “Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes”.