Fans delighted as Rak-Su’s Myles reveals his girlfriend is pregnant

Myles Stephenson, who is one-quarter of the band Rak-Su, has thrilled fans by announcing he and his girlfriend Keli are expecting their second child together.

The previous The X-Factor winner took to Instagram to share the wonderful news and fans wasted no time in sharing their delight.

Myles and Keli shared a joint post to both of their Instagram accounts, showing a collage of photos with Keli cradling her growing baby bump, Myles posing alongside her, and the singer holding up a baby scan.

Keli captioned the post, which is set to Beyoncé’s song Bigger, “3 become 4 (+Bentley of course) I know I look like I’ve just eaten a big lunch but I’m 5 months pregnant I promise”.

She continued, “We are so excited and can’t wait to see Shiloh be the best big brother”.

Fans and followers wasted no time in rushing to the comments to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

One follower penned, “OMG OMG OMG !! Congratulations to you all, this is so beautiful! I’m so so happy for you”.

“OMG your family is growing. CONGRATULATIONS”, wrote a second follower, while another said, “Congratulations!! Such a beautiful family & you are glowing!!”.

A fourth follower added, “Oh my gosh! Congratulations… Your glowing x”.

Myles rose to fame in 2017 after he and his band members won the fourteenth season of The X-Factor. They’ve had many hits since then with Dimelo and I Want You To Freak. Their latest single Just a Friend came out earlier this year.

Keli is a dancer and has appeared in Rak-Su’s newest music video, as well as on stage with Hurtin’ Me singer Stefflon Don.

Myles and Keli are already proud parents to one-year-old Shiloh, whom they welcomed into the world in March 2021 and we're sure he's going to be the best big brother to his new sibling! Congratulations to the happy couple as they start this exciting chapter preparing for their new arrival.