Fans delighted as Disney finally unveils first trailer for Moana 2

We finally have a first look at Moana 2!

On February 7, Disney fans were surprised with the announcement that a sequel to 2016 hit Moana will be released this year.

The sequel had previously been revealed as a TV series in development. However, Disney bosses have since altered it into a new movie, which is set to premiere in November.

Ahead of its highly-anticipated release, fans have now been treated to the first official trailer for Moana 2, which can be viewed below:

The trailer showcases Moana blowing into a conch shell and taking to the sea once again, before stating: “This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean.”

Actress Auliʻi Cravalho has been confirmed to return as the voice of Moana, while Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has also reprised his role as Maui.

Following the teaser’s release, many Moana fans have since been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the sequel.

“Let’s go can’t wait,” one viewer exclaimed.

“Come on Disney, don’t let us down!” another hoped.

“We are soooooo hyped for this one! The ocean is calling!” a third fan commented.

In its official logline for the upcoming movie sequel, Disney teases: “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

In a statement after announcing the arrival of Moana 2, Disney’s CEO Bob Iger expressed his excitement by noting: “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise. We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

Moana 2 is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on November 27.