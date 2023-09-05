SHEmazing!
Fans debate Ryan Tubridy’s career as he holds meeting in London

Fans have been wondering what Ryan Tubridy’s next career move will be!

The former presenter of The Late Late Show was let go from RTÉ last month, following a lengthy scandal surrounding undisclosed payments.

Before the controversy, Ryan had been hoping to return to his weekday morning radio programme after stepping down from The Late Late Show in May.

Earlier today, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan took to social media, revealing a photo of himself and Ryan having a meeting earlier today in London.

“The sacked presenter club! Great to see Ireland’s biggest TV star Ryan Tubridy in London today, and excited to see what he does next. RTÉ’s loss will definitely be someone else’s gain…” the TalkTV host hinted in his caption.

Many fans have since taken to Piers’ replies section to share their thoughts on what his message means.

Others have simply expressed their surprise at Piers and Ryan potentially joining forces.

“This combo was not on my 2023 bingo card,” one Twitter user joked.

“Now there’s a crossover I didn’t expect,” another teased.

Ryan has remained tight-lipped so far about his reason for travelling to London. However, rumours have circulated in recent weeks that the former star has been 'approached by a UK TV channel.'

In comments made to Goss.ie in July, RTÉ’s new Director-General, Kevin Bakhurst, gave his view on Ryan relocating to the UK for work.

“I’ve heard this before from Ryan, I wish him well. If there are opportunities there I wish him well,” he stated.

“It’s a tough market over there. It’s not going to be straightforward but good luck to him if that's what he wants to do,” he added at the time.

