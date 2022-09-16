Fans can’t contain excitement as Blake Lively reveals she’s pregnant

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together!

Blake revealed the exciting news by debuting her blossoming baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, September 15 in New York.

The Gossip Girl star walked the red carpet in a gorgeous gold minidress. The long-sleeve sequin frock shone bright as she stunned posing for pictures. Lively accessories with a pretty white headband, gold hoop earrings and impressively high platform heels.

Since walking the red carpet, fans of the 35-year-old have been sharing their excitement all over social media. One fan Tweeted, “Omg omg omg Blake is having another baby!!! She looks stunning! One of my fashion/ style icons!!!”.

On Instagram, a second fan wrote, “It’s a beautiful surprise… congratulations”, while anothrer added, "Blessings to her and Ryan".

"So happy for them, love that dress too", Tweeted another fan of the A Simple Favour star.

When speaking to Forbes earlier in the year, the actress opened up about how having children impacted her life. “Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin”.

Blake and Ryan tied the knot in September 2012 in South Carolina. The couple already share three daughters together- seven-year-old James, five-year-old Inez and three-year-old Betty.