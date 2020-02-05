‘Family forever’: Ashley Graham reveals her son’s beautiful name

Ashley Graham has revealed the name of her baby boy and it is simply stunning. The new mum gave birth to her darling son on January 18. Her baby boy was born at 6pm and weighed a healthy 7lbs 5oz.

Ashley and her husband Justin decided to call their tiny tot Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The mum gushed about him on the latest episode of her podcast Pretty Big Deal.

She shared: “I knew it was going to be Isaac, from here until then.”

“Everything in his name is pointing to legacy,” said new dad Justin.

Speaking about giving birth for the first time, Ashley said she was relieved to have a home birth. The mum admitted she would have felt too anxious in hospital.

“Having made the decision to have the birth here, at our house, gave me so much clarity. If I would have had the birth at the hospital, I think anxiety would have been through the roof. But because I was here, the lights were dimmed, it was a chill environment, I got to eat whatever food I wanted to, I could be in bed, I could be in the pool,” she explained.

The model said she is happier than ever now that her son is here. “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, “Now we’re family forever” I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”