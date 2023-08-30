FAI reveals Vera Pauw will no longer be manager for Irish squad

It has been revealed that Vera Pauw will no longer be the manager for the women’s Republic of Ireland football team.

The FAI have announced that they won’t be extending Vera’s contract as manager after she held the role for four years. Pauw’s current contract will expire at the end of this month.

The news comes after the FAI board met yesterday evening to discuss whether or not they would be going in a new managerial direction and after hours of talks, they decided Vera would not be offered a new contract.

Jonathan Hill, the FAI chief executive, released a statement after the board came to their final decision.

He stated, “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future”.

“In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 where our women’s team made history and inspired a nation”.

Hill went on to add, “The future is bright for women and girls’ football and our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country”.

The news comes just weeks after Ireland’s last game in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.

Pauw became manager back in 2019 when she took over from Colin Bell. There has been no update from the FAI as to who will be stepping into Pauw’s boots.

Vera is yet to comment on the news.