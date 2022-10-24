Exciting New York cocktail bar to open in Dublin next month

SHEmazing!
If you’re a lover of all things cocktails and New York, then we have something super exciting for you!

Hendrick’s Gin have recently announced that they are partnering with Dublin art café Hen’s Teeth to bring one of New York’s most celebrated cocktail bars, Mood Ring, to Dublin this November!

The 70s establishment is renowned for its unique astrology-themed cocktails, and so this special Dublin residency from Mood Ring will be titled, ‘Margarita in Retrograde’. We love a good pun!

Each guest who visits the bar will be able to try the many specially-crafted cocktails that have been designed with Hendrick’s Gin in mind. Hendrick’s themselves have even grasped onto the celestial theme. 

The brand has released their own collection titled ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, which includes gins named Lunar and Neptunia. How very cosmic!

As well as all of these fabulous cocktails, those in attendance will also be treated to a night of tunes, supplied by Japanese DJ Emmy Shigeta.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MOOD RING (@moodringnyc)

The bar will be opening up for a limited time only, running from Thursday November 17 to Saturday November 19, so if you want to book a night out on the town with the girls, you’ll need to quickly write those dates in your diaries.

We’re certain that this extraordinary event won’t put our mercuries back in retrograde!

