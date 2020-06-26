Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is now on Netflix

We never knew we needed a Eurovision movie in our lives until now.

Netflix has just released Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and you need to watch it. Starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan, the hilarious movie is the ultimate Friday night movie.

Demi Lovato and Graham Norton also make an appearance!

When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Pierce Brosnan stars as Erick Erickssong – Icelandic musician Lars Erickssong’s father and the most handsome man in Iceland!

Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens plays Eurovison finalist Alexander Lemtov and trust us, you need to see Matthew Crawley dressed as a Eurovision contestant, seriously, you do.

The Netflix movie is drected by David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers, The Judge) and produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy for Gary Sanchez Productions. The screenplay was written by Ferrell and Andrew Steele; Adam McKay is the executive producer.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is available on Netflix now.