Euphoria star Zendaya snaps back at online pregnancy rumours

Zendaya has shut down the rumour that she is expecting a child with Tom Holland after fans had been tricked into believing a TikTok prank was real.

The Euphoria star has been trending on Twitter recently as fans had been speculating that she is pregnant following a video that was going viral on TikTok.

Zendaya took to her Instagram stories to talk about the rumours. With a blank photo she penned, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly”.

In the video, a fan shows a fake screenshot of a sonogram that looks like it had been posted from Zendaya’s Instagram page with the caption, “I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013”.

The clip then cuts to a snippet of Kris Jenner dancing to Christina Aguilera’s Lady Marmalade with the words ‘You just got Krissed! Send this to your friends to #Kris them’.

Many TikTok users commented on the viral video with one saying, “I went all the way to her instagram to check”, while another added, “I most definitely fell for this and I’m embarrassed”.

While this is a trending prank on TikTok that has been carried out on a number of celebrities, the rumour about Zendaya was believed by many fans as it spread fast on other social media sites.

Once the speculations hit Twitter, the false news had been spread more and had been taken out of context by many of the site's users.

Celebrities, including Lil Nas X, even fell for the prank tweeting, “I hate twitter because I’m sitting here about to congratulate zendaya via dm about a baby that doesn’t exist”.

These rumours come just weeks after the 25-year-old shared a snap to Instagram of her and her Spiderman boyfriend Tom Holland for his birthday. She captioned the sweet picture, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”.