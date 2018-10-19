Erin McGregor and MIC’s JP are first to be hosted by Podge & Rodge

It's been almost 10 years since Podge & Rodge subjected celebrities to their very unique interrogation style, and after 10 years of silence, the no-holds-barred brothers are back once again.

The first guests to take part in a conversational interview with the lads are Dancing With The Stars’ Erin McGregor and Josh ‘JP’ Patterson of Made in Chelsea fame.

Le Galaxie will also be on hand to provide the tunes on the night.

Speaking ahead of episode one, Podge & Rodge said “'e didn’t think telly was still a thing, but it must be, because we’re back! With the Donald in the White House, and Brexit Britain in the dog house, how could we feckin’ stay away?'

'Our new co-host is Doireann Garrihy, social influenza, which sounds contagious! So come and catch a dose of The Podge and Rodge Show on Monday night!'

Co-host Doireann said “Podge & Rodge were dressed as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un when I auditioned for the show, so who knows what madness they have in store – they’ll definitely keep me on my toes!'

'The lads have such a loyal fan-base, who I’m sure will tune in to see what they have up their sleeves this time round. But I’m also excited for a new, younger audience to see the craic they were missing out on 8 years ago!'

The Ballydung boys are back in town on Monday 22nd October at 22:40pm on RTÉ 2.