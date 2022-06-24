Entourage star Adrian Grenier elopes to Morocco to marry girlfriend Jordan

Adrian Grenier, known for his roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Entourage has eloped to Morocco to marry his artist girlfriend Jordan Roemmele.

Grenier announced the exciting news to People and revealed that “It wasn’t planned. We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot".

While Adrian and Jordan were on holiday with friends in Morocco, they eloped to the Atlas Mountains to get married.

He went on to share an insight into their wedding rings. "We didn’t have rings so we used string for rings”

The couple wore matching white outfits, with Jordan in white lace dress, and Grenier sporting a white shirt and matching white trousers.

Roemmele had a small red bouquet of flowers and after the couple’s nuptials, their friends showered them in a sea of red and pink flower petals.

The 45-year-old revealed that his friend RY X, who is a musician, officiated the wedding. Adrian said RY X, “even got ordained on his cell phone at dinner, good thing we had wifi in order to officiate the wedding”. The Australian singer then performed after the ceremony.

“We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment. They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air”.

He continued, “We couldn’t have planned a better wedding if we tried!”.

“Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude and we are just enjoying this new chapter as newlyweds”.

The Clickbait star and his longtime girlfriend have done their best to keep their relationship private and are rarely seen in the public eye together.

Adrian has posted a few snaps of the pair together to his Instagram, most recently in March of this year of them on a farm. The pair have been reportedly dating for five years.