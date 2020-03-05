Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournika share baby girl’s beautiful name

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournika have revealed their baby girl’s traditional name. The parents welcomed their daughter into the world five weeks ago and she is as cute as can be.

The doting couple decided to call their tiny tot Mary, but will be nicknamed Masha, the Russian version of her moniker.

The Hero singer opened up about their darling family in an interview with People. He revealed how his three-year-old twins feel about their new sibling.

“They actually love it. There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?’”

The dad-of-three continued: “A lot of people say, ‘With young kids, they need stability.’ I think we are their stability. If we’re near them, they’ll feel safe and protected regardless of the roller coaster. They’re next to us.”

Enrique and Anna welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy on December 16, 2017.