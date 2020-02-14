Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome a baby girl

Huge congratulations are in order for Enrique Iglesias and his partner Anna Kournikova who have welcomed a baby girl. The couple confirmed the safe arrival of their tiny tot by sharing a photo on Instagram.

The Hero singer posted a photo of him holding his baby girl at the hospital. He revealed she was born on January 30, 2020.

The dad simply captioned the post, “My Sunshine. 01.30.2020.”

Tennis player Anna also posted two stunning photos that were taken shortly after she gave birth. In one image, Enrique kisses Anna on the forehead as their newborn daughter lays on her chest.

Fans were quick to congratulate the new parents on the arrival of their third child. One wrote: “Congratulations to the amazing parents and to the big sister God bless this little angel.”

Another joked, “We better get a beautiful song out of this.”

“Congratulations on your princess! Me and My spouse are your fans and my 3 month old son has your name, Enrique Miguel,” another shared.

Enrique and Anna are already parents to two-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy. We cannot wait to find out what name they chose for their baby girl.