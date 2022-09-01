Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon diagnosed with meningitis

Soap star Hayley Tamaddon has given a health update to her fans after she shared the news that she was in hospital last weekend, and has revealed that she was diagnosed with meningitis.

Hayley, known for her role as Del Dingle in Emmerdale, and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street, has taken to Instagram to explain what happened to her.

She told her followers, “Last weekend did not go as planned… and I ended up in hospital with meningitis. I got poorly very quickly. And my temperature wasn’t coming down it was going up”.

“The light hurt my eyes, and my head felt like it might explode. My neck was stiff and my body ached”.

The 45-year-old continued, “I rang our family friend Anthony kearns who is a doctor at blackpool hospital A&E department… and told him my symptoms and he told me to get to hospital asap”.

“I was taken into a cubicle and straight away the amazing, dr karun, said I think this is meningitis, but at that stage they weren’t sure if it was bacterial or viral. So I [was] given strong antibiotics through a drip”.

The mum-of-one went on to say, “Then a brain scan and a lumber puncture confirmed it was viral. And a few days later I was sent home. I seriously can’t thanks the doctors and nurses enough at Blackpool hospital for taking care of me”.

Tamaddon then thanked all of the doctors and nurses who helped her throughout her time in hospital, sharing that she was “truly grateful”.

Pals of the actress rushed to the comments to share how relieved they were that she was on the mend and were wishing her a speedy recovery.

Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan wrote, “Oh… so glad you’re ok xxx”, while Corrie actress Georgia Taylor penned, “Oh gosh darling, you poor thing! So glad to hear you’re doing ok now. Sending love xx”.

“Glad you’re on the mend Hayley”, said former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips. Dancing on Ice star Alexandra Schauman added, “Thinking of you and sending love”.