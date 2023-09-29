Emma Watson posts heartfelt tribute to co-star Sir Michael Gambon

Emma Watson has paid an emotional tribute to the late Sir Michael Gambon.

Michael’s death was announced yesterday by his family, who confirmed that the Harry Potter actor had passed away at the age of 82.

Michael, who was best known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, died “peacefully in hospital” with pneumonia, surrounded by his loved ones.

Many of Harry Potter’s most famous faces have since been sharing their tributes to their co-star, including Emma Watson.

The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the hit franchise, took to her Instagram stories last night to share her thoughts on Michael’s passing.

“Kind kind kind Michael Gambon. You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly. We will miss you. xx,” the 33-year-old penned, alongside a photo of Michael as Dumbledore.

Earlier on in the day, Emma’s co-star Rupert Grint also took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to his late friend.

“So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family,” the 35-year-old actor penned, who is known for his role as Ron Weasley.

Meanwhile, the franchise’s main star, Daniel Radcliffe, gave a statement to Entertainment Weekly in which he said: "With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun.”

Describing Michael as a “brilliant, effortless actor”, Daniel continued: “Despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job. He was silly, irreverent and hilarious. He loved his job, but never seemed defined by it.”

“I'm so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him,” the 34-year-old concluded.