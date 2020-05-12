Emma Stone and Dave McCray reportedly married in secret

It looks like Emma Stone has secretly tied the knot. Last year, the La La Land actress and her beau Dave McCary announced they were engaged by posting the sweetest photo of the Oscar winner showing off her beautiful engagement ring.

Eagle-eyed fans of the actress recently spotted her sporting something rather special- a gold wedding band.

During a video chat with Reese Witherspoon, the Easy A star gave fans a glimpse at the beautiful ring.

So… Emma got married? Omg! I'm so so happy for her! #EmmaStone pic.twitter.com/wzZVxzADRY — Emma Stone (@emmastone_ok) May 6, 2020

Stone and McCary were due to tie the knot in March, but decided it would be best to call off their nuptials due to the ongoing pandemic. However, it looks like the couple may have officially married in secret.

In the video, the actresses talk to Dr Harold Koplewicz about children’s mental health. “I was actually diagnosed with an anxiety disorder and panic disorder when I was seven-years-old,” The Favourite star shared.

She continued, “I was very lucky to be able to start therapy at that age, which is not necessarily a common event for young kids.”

Speaking of her involvement with The Child Mind Institute, she commented: “My role here is to help destigmatize the idea of mental health disorders. There are tools, there is help and you can go on to live a normal and fruitful and passionate life and do the things that you love, even if you have a disorder.”

You can check out the full video and catch a glimpse at Emma’s ring below: