Emma McVey shares raw & honest update amid ongoing health battle

Emma McVey has proven that sometimes, you never truly know what is going on in someone’s life.

The mum-of-two, who is married to Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle, took to Instagram yesterday to share an update with her followers regarding her ongoing health issues.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of herself sitting in a hospital gown, raising a thumbs-up with a half-smile on her lips.

“In the space of a week I’ve had gas and air, cameras inside me, called in for a chest X-ray whilst I’m sat having lunch, bloods and to start infusions, injections and one other thing that I can’t even remember because my head is constantly a shed,” Emma admitted in a disheartened tone.

Emma set a reminder to her 902K followers that sharing snippets on social media does not equate to sharing your entire life.

“I don’t show a lot of my life on social media, as much as people think I do. I think I’m trying to just deal with things myself and be present at all times with my babies,” Emma wrote.

In her caption, Emma decided to be upfront and honest on her platform about the struggles that she is currently facing. “This year I’ve learnt to enjoy and appreciate every single day because as crazy as it sounds I just don’t know what’s around the corner anymore,” she confessed.

“My life has become turbulent and unpredictable. I’ve had a fair few breakdowns and I can cry over the smallest thing these days. But I’m gonna keep smiling and I’m gonna stay positive.”

Emma concluded a post with a collective message for her followers. “For anyone else trying to hold it together whilst fighting a health battle I’m right here with you,” she promised.

Emma has opened up numerous times in the past about her health struggles. In July 2021, a few weeks before she married Gaz, she was diagnosed with three large holes in her heart.

She was also diagnosed with colitis in October of last year. This condition causes the colon to become inflamed, and it has left Emma continuously experiencing exhaustion, blood loss and weight loss.

Emma shares two children with Gaz – three-year-old Chester and two-year-old Primrose. However, since her health issues began, she has been advised against having more children.

We’re sending Emma our support and best wishes.