Emily Andre fans delighted as she shares new pregnancy update

Emily Andre has delighted her fans on social media by sharing a sweet pregnancy update.

Emily and her singer husband Peter announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their third child together, Peter’s fifth, in October of last year.

The pair have just returned from a holiday in the United Arab Emirates and now Emily has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey.

The doctor took to Instagram to unveil a lovely photo with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 541K followers.

In the picture, Emily is enjoying some time at the beach while dipping her feet in the sea.

She shared her and Peter’s excitement to meet their new arrival in the caption of the post.

Emily penned, “Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already”.

“But counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one”, she added followed by a heart emoji.

Many of the expectant mum’s social media followers headed to the comments to share their joy at the sweet snap.

One fan wrote, “Aww glad you, @peterandre and your family had a lovely holiday and cute little bump is growing not long to go till you meet your newborn”.

“Lovely picture 6 months already time flies”, commented a second Instagram user.

Another said, “Aww beautiful photo ,, hope you, @peterandre and kids had a wonderful holiday ,, thank you for sharing”.

While spending New Year’s Eve in the UAE with Peter and their children, nine-year-old Millie and seven-year-old Theo, Emily shared a heartwarming message about the upcoming year.

She wrote, “Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2024 from all of us….can’t believe it’s nearly the end of 2023!!!”.

“Thank you to everyone for all your kindness and support this year, here’s to a new year with lots of exciting things to come [baby emoji] love you all!!”.