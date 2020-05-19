Ellie Goulding responds to criticism over fasting for 40 hours

Ellie Goulding has responded to criticism after she revealed she sometimes fasts for 40 hours. During an interview with The Mirror, the Love Me Like You Do singer explained how she safely fasts for long periods of time.

“I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after. On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues,” she stressed.

Goulding explained that she had the dieting habit approved by a doctor, “I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12). Fasting from time to [time] is a great way to give your digestive system a break. It helps blood sugar control and helps fight inflammation—the mother of all health problems."

However, people were not impressed with the Starry Eyed singer’s remarks and expressed their disgust on Twitter.

So disappointed with Ellie Goulding telling people fasting is good for you — Rhianna (@imlovefortydown) May 18, 2020

i know you intend no harm but the fasting igstory is really dangerous and triggering for people struggling w/ eating disorders. please consider your statement @elliegoulding — mimi (@ellierium) May 13, 2020

@elliegoulding do you think this is good advice to be giving out to the younger generation, giving them ideas?! In a world where everyone thrives to be perfect i myself had anorexia when i was younger and to see this actually makes me feel sick! This is not normal! pic.twitter.com/8GWOaAuApx — Susan McDonagh (@Susi_stewardess) May 17, 2020

Goulding defended herself by saying: "I eat a seriously huge amount and exercise regularly. I'm super healthy, I drink sometimes, eat whatever I want, and then I fast for one day a week. It is not starving myself. As far as people in the spotlight go I consider myself a good role model x"

The singer also said that she was not giving advice or recommending fasting to her fans. She was simply commenting on her fitness and dietary habits. "I didn’t give it as advice. Was asked about my health and fitness during an interview, and consider fasting for one day (plus the night- when I’m asleep) part of that. I do it safely and am incredibly fit and healthy. I’d say I’m a pretty decent role model x"