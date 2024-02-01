Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s ‘so lucky’ for wife Portia

Ellen DeGeneres has been opening up about her wife Portia de Rossi.

The TV presenter is celebrating Portia’s 51st birthday and to make the event extra special, decided to share a heartfelt tribute on social media for her other half.

Admitting that Portia is ‘the best thing that’s happened to her’, Ellen flooded her wife with compliments in the meaningful message.

Ellen took to Instagram to honour de Rossi with the kind words alongside a photo of her posing with a horse.

Posting the birthday message to her 139M followers, DeGeneres wrote, “Happy birthday to my amazing wife. You are the best thing that ever happened to me”.

“You are a gift and I’m grateful for you everyday. I’m so lucky you love me almost as much as you love horses”.

Many fans of the pair headed to the comments to wish the Arrested Development star well on her birthday.

One fan wrote, “The most adorable couple EVER. happy birthday @portiaderossi”.

“@portiaderossi happy birthday beautiful! I know Ellen will spoil you, today and always! I adore you two together!”, said a second commenter.

Another added, “Happy Birthday @portiaderossi Have the best one yet! Btw, love this photo”.

Just last week, Ellen celebrated her own birthday as she turned 66 years old.

Portia also made sure to mark the big day by penning a birthday tribute to her partner online along with a video of her working out.

Portia said, “My darling wife! You continue to amaze me and inspire me. Happy Birthday to the strongest, sweetest, most brilliant person I know”.

“I’m so lucky to be standing next to you as we share this incredible life together. I love you”.

Ellen and Portia first met back in 2001 and started dating in 2004.

They got engaged in May 2008 and went on to tie the knot in August of that same year with an intimate ceremony at their home.