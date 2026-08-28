Electric Picnic is going wind-powered and it sounds amazing

Electric Picnic is almost here, and this year the 80,000-strong crowd heading to Stradbally won’t just be singing their hearts out under the stars — they’ll be doing it powered entirely by the wind.

For the second year running, Flogas returns as Electric Picnic’s Official Renewable Energy Partner, and this time the renewable electricity has been traced directly to Knockawarriga Wind Farm in Co. Limerick, operated by Perigus Energy. So those enormous sound systems, those blinding stage lights, those moments where the whole field lifts — all of it will be running on clean Irish wind energy. It’s a detail that’ll make the whole experience feel just a little bit more electric, in the best possible way.

The Power Deck — the best seat at the Picnic

The centrepiece of this year’s Flogas partnership is the Flogas Power Deck, a raised viewing platform that gives festival-goers an unrivalled vantage point over the main stage headliners all weekend long. Think elevated sightlines, no tall strangers blocking your view, and the full spectacle of a wind-powered performance laid out in front of you.

Between sets, the Power Deck will keep things buzzing with games, prizes and a resident DJ. Whether you’re there for the headliners or just need somewhere to decompress with a good soundtrack, it’s shaping up to be the spot to find at this year’s festival.

The deck itself will be powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a low-emission renewable fuel made from waste materials like used cooking oil and plant matter — so even the platform’s own energy source is as clean as possible.

Why it actually matters

Ireland has been talking about renewable energy for years, but seeing it in action at the country’s biggest cultural event is a different thing entirely. Knockawarriga Wind Farm has been running since 2008, preventing over 33,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year. The fact that it’ll now be the source powering Electric Picnic’s main performances is, genuinely, a great story.

TJ Hunter, Managing Director at Perigus Energy, put it well: “We started development of Knockawarriga in 2004 — one of our first wind farms. That same year the first Electric Picnic was held with 10,000 attendees. It feels like natural symmetry that we are now using one to provide energy to the other, with both having grown into great Irish success stories.”

John Rooney, Managing Director of Flogas, added: “We’re proud to power the biggest performances with renewable electricity sourced directly from an Irish wind farm. We’re especially excited to launch the Flogas Power Deck, giving Picnickers the best view in the house, all weekend long.”

And Festival Director Melvin Benn noted that the Flogas partnership is “a really important part” of the festival’s wider push to reduce its environmental footprint — which, for an event of this scale, is no small undertaking.

Electric Picnic this weekend

Electric Picnic takes place this weekend across 600 acres of fields and woodland in Stradbally, Co. Laois, with tens of thousands of fans descending on what is, without question, the crown jewel of the Irish festival calendar. Whether you’re going for the music, the atmosphere or sheer love of an Irish summer tradition, you can add “powered by a Limerick wind farm” to this year’s festival brag.

For more on Flogas and their renewable energy work, visit flogas.ie.