Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu announces shock split from Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced that she's split from her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair’s relationship first started during their time on Love Island in 2022 when they won the reality show.

Ekin-Su and Davide went their separate ways in June of last year but reconciled and got back together two months later.

Now, Ekin-Su has confirmed that she has split up with Davide following a ‘rollercoaster of ups and downs’ in their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a statement confirming the end of their relationship to her Stories.

She explained, “The last 18 months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, just like every relationship. Davide and I both wanted to make this relationship work as we cared deeply for each other”.

“Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways”.

“Breakups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time. I enjoyed our time together and will cherish the memories we made”.

The reality star closed off by adding, “Thank you for your continued support. It's been so lovely to have you follow our Love Island journeys together since the villa and we hope you'll continue to follow our careers as we go off in our own directions”.

After Ekin-Su and Davide rekindled their romance at the end of last year, they revealed that they would be keeping their relationship more private.

While speaking to MailOnline, Cülcüloğlu admitted, “I think when it's public, I think it's hard because we are all prone to make mistakes. And I think when it's public, people have such opinions and it can get into people's heads and I think it's just best to leave things private”.

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Instagram

“Moving on, we both agreed to just live our relationship privately and we're both very happy at the minute”.

At the time, Davide also spoke about their separation, telling The Sun, “It's a lovely feeling being with Ekin, we probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin have always been there”.

“Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us. We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides”.