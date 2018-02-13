Eh, did someone say PROSECCO pancakes? Get thee to the kitchen

We'll be frank here; we love a sweet treat, and we adore a slick drink.

And when one of our favourite fancy drinks gets paired with one of our very favourite fancy treats, we'd step over our own mothers to get our hands on the recipe.

So, without further ado ladies, we give you Prosecco Pancakes.

Don't worry, you can thank us later.

Ingredients

For the pancakes

250g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

1tsp bicarbonate of soda

300ml of buttermilk

60ml Prosecco

2 eggs

Raspberries

Greek yoghurt

For the syrup

150g sugar

150ml Prosecco

​​

Method

In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.

Combine the buttermilk, Prosecco and the eggs in another bowl and gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients.

Mix until just combined and refrigerate for two hours.

Slightly grease a pan and pour about one tablespoon of batter over high heat.

Cook for about 2 minutes on one side, and one minute on the other side, until golden. Repeat until you have used up all the batter.

Meanwhile, make the syrup.

Add the sugar and the Prosecco to a small saucepan over medium heat and let it thicken for about three minutes.

To serve, stack some pancakes on a plate, top them with Greek yoghurt and raspberries and pour over some syrup.