Eh, did someone say PROSECCO pancakes? Get thee to the kitchen
We'll be frank here; we love a sweet treat, and we adore a slick drink.
And when one of our favourite fancy drinks gets paired with one of our very favourite fancy treats, we'd step over our own mothers to get our hands on the recipe.
So, without further ado ladies, we give you Prosecco Pancakes.
Don't worry, you can thank us later.
Ingredients
For the pancakes
250g plain flour
2tsp baking powder
1tsp bicarbonate of soda
300ml of buttermilk
60ml Prosecco
2 eggs
Raspberries
Greek yoghurt
For the syrup
150g sugar
150ml Prosecco
Method
In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.
Combine the buttermilk, Prosecco and the eggs in another bowl and gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients.
Mix until just combined and refrigerate for two hours.
Slightly grease a pan and pour about one tablespoon of batter over high heat.
Cook for about 2 minutes on one side, and one minute on the other side, until golden. Repeat until you have used up all the batter.
Meanwhile, make the syrup.
Add the sugar and the Prosecco to a small saucepan over medium heat and let it thicken for about three minutes.
To serve, stack some pancakes on a plate, top them with Greek yoghurt and raspberries and pour over some syrup.