Ed Sheeran shocks bride & groom as he crashes their wedding

Ed Sheeran has left a newlywed couple completely shocked as he crashed their wedding.

A bride and groom were in the middle of their wedding ceremony in Las Vegas’ infamous Little White Chapel when the Perfect singer surprised them by walking through the doors to sing his new song Magical.

The new single is from his upcoming album Autumn Variations, which is set to be released on September 29.

Ed shared the moving footage to his 45.2M Instagram followers, where the couple can be seen visibly surprised as Sheeran walked down the aisle with his guitar and backing singers.

After Ed finishes up his song, the officiant declares the couple husband and wife as they seal their vows with a kiss.

After the ceremony, the Shape of You singer posed for photos with the lovebirds and signed their marriage licence as a witness.

The 32-year-old captioned the post, “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x”.

The lyrics to the emotional song’s chorus are, “Out of the blue, is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical, this is magical. Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical, this is magical”.

Many of Ed’s fans rushed to the comments to share how much they loved the performance and the snippet of the new song.

One fan wrote, “It’s beautiful! can’t wait to hear Magical in full”.

“This is so magical and special. I got goosebumps all over!”, penned a second commenter.

Another added, “I wanna cry… my god.. This is really magical”.

The surprise performance comes a day after Sheeran had to cancel his Las Vegas show last minute due to safety issues.

The dad-of-two shared a statement online to give an insight into why the concert was cancelled so last minute.

Ed explained, “I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry”.

“A little bit more context on the cancellation yesterday. It was a safety issue, and we really tried to do the best we could to make the show happen but I’m not gonna risk the safety of my fans for anything. I really am gutted, this was very much out of my control but I do take full responsibility for everyone that was put out from the cancellation”.