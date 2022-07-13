Ed Sheeran & wife Cherry give their second baby such a unique name

The beautiful and unique name of Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry’s second daughter has finally been revealed.

The Shape of You singer announced the birth of baby no. two this past May, but much like wife Cherry’s pregnancy, the couple decided to keep their little one’s name private.

However, it’s since been reported that the proud parents decided to give their baby girl the unusual moniker, Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran.

According to Greek mythology, the name Jupiter means ‘father of the sky’.

“Everyone thinks Jupiter works perfectly for her,” an insider said when speaking to The Sun.

“Behind closed doors, Cherry has been gushing over becoming a mum again. She and Ed really are a match made in heaven,” the source added.

On May 19, 31-year-old Ed shared the surprising news that he and Cherry had welcomed the birth of their second child.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl” the Galway Girl singer announced in an Instagram caption. “We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x,” he added.

Alongside this wonderful news, and much like the announcement post he shared for the birth of his first child, Ed shared a lovely photo of a brown knitted baby blanket with a tiny pair of baby socks.

Ed and Cherry are already loving parents to their one-year-old daughter Lyra, who was born in August 2020.