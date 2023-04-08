SHEmazing!
Easter dessert inspo: Avoca’s Mango & Blueberry Easter Pavlova

by

You will wow your guests when you make this divine Mango & Blueberry Easter Pavlova. Decorated with fresh fruit, this light and airy dessert will melt in your mouth. Perfectly paired with the crunch of mini-Easter eggs to add a festive twist. Dress with edible flowers for a touch of Spring.

Avoca’s Mango & Blueberry Easter Pavlova

Makes 1 large pavlova.

Ingredients

225 ml free range egg whites (Approx 6 large eggs)

330 grams caster sugar

1 tablespoon corn flour

1 ½ teaspoons white vinegar

2 teaspoon vanilla

Pinch of sea salt

1 punnet fresh blueberries

2 mangos, sliced

Decorative chocolate mini eggs

375 ml whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

80 grams icing sugar

Method

Pre heat oven to 100C. Draw a circle or oval, on parchment paper, depending on what platter you will be serving the pavlova on. Flip the paper so the outline is underneath & place on a greased baking tray.

In a stand-up mixer add egg whites & a pinch of salt & whisk for 10-12 minutes on high speed until the whites start to form stiff peaks. Gradually add caster sugar 1 tablespoon at a time (this will take a further 12-15min) & the egg whites will become thick & glossy. This is a very important step, do not rush this process.

Next add the vinegar, corn starch & vanilla. Whisk for another minute to fully incorporate.

Spoon the meringue in the centre of your shape & build a pillowy soft nest making sure to fill out to the edge of your outline. Make sure to make indents into the meringue, this is where all the amazing fruit & cream can sit & look beautiful.

Bake in the oven for 2 hours, until the outside is nicely crisp & dry.

Turn off the oven & let sit inside for 3 hours to let cool naturally. Whip the cream with the icing sugar & vanilla until light & fluffy.

Have all your fruit, cream & Easter eggs ready to assemble.

Now the fun part…. Layer dollops of whipped cream, fruit & eggs all over the top of the meringue, making pretty patterns, as this will be your showstopping Easter centrepiece dessert.

We like to decorate the pavlova with fresh leaves & edible flowers to really brighten up the Easter theme.

