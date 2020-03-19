EastEnders star Melissa Suffield gives birth to a baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order for former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield, who has welcomed her first child into the world. The actress gave birth to a baby boy on March 16.

She posted a beautiful black and white photo of her cuddling her darling son and the look of pure joy on her face has certainly warmed our hearts during these tough times.

The new mum decided to call her little boy River Jefferson Carter-Robinson.

She gushed: “What a perfect little human we appear to have made. We could not be more obsessed with you.”

Fans couldn’t help but share loving messages with Melissa in the comments.

One wrote: “Utter perfection. Congratulations, I hope you're all doing well.”

“What a beautiful baby and so refreshing to actually see more than hands and feet!” another added.

One shared: “Fabulous news Mel – congratulations and enjoy!!!”

The mum posted numerous photos of her adorable boy on her Instagram story, including one of River wearing a onesie with ‘kindness is better’ printed on it.

She captioned the image: "In times of self isolation, I think River says it best. Stay safe, physically and mentally, gang.”

We are so happy for Melissa. Baby River is as cute as can be.