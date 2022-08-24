EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo announces birth of twins with sweet snaps

Double congratulations are in order for EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo and his wife Sophia as he announces the birth of their twins.

The former soap star, known for his role as Dean Wicks, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, to share adorable photos of the couple’s two bundles of joy and also revealed their names with the world.

In one of the pictures Matt posted, the twins are lying next to each other, one wearing a blue hat, the other in pink. The second sweet picture is a close-up of the brother and sister’s tiny hands touching.

The 35-year-old captioned the post, “My beautiful wife @sophiaperry has had two happy and healthy babies and begun raising them. Im in the kitchen trying to work out the steriliser”.

He continued, “Welcome to the world Raphael & Daphne. My dynamic duo. 15/08/22”.

Many of Matt’s EastEnders co-stars rushed to the comments to congratulate him on his new arrivals.

Jacqueline Jossa penned, “Twins, congrats guys!! Love this xxx”, while James Bye wrote, “Congratulations mate!! Gorgeous! Love to you all”.

“Owwww I’m in love congratulations to you all”, said Danielle Harold. Jo Joyner added, “Welcome to the club! Congratulations, double the joy xx”.

Sophie also shared the photo of her tots fast asleep to her Instagram writing, "TWINKLES. 15.08.22. After arriving a little early, introducing our tiny new sidekicks! Daphne Demitra Constantinou & Raphael Errol Constantinou. Raphie, Daphie & @mattdiangelo – the adventure begins now!".

Matt and Sophia, who tied the knot in September 2021, announced they were expecting both a boy and a girl in April of this year. The Hustle actor said, “The lottery of life, still a fair way to go but we feel VERY blessed”. He jokingly added, “The boys name will be JACK, and the girls will be POT”.

Huge congratulations to Matt and Sophia as they begin this exciting new chapter of their lives.