€10,000 worth of Just Eat vouchers are hidden around Dublin right now

On this horrible, rainy, windy day, we could all do with a little cheering up, right?

Well, if you fancy an adventure, you could get yourself to your closest Dublin Bike station and see if you are one of the lucky 400 people in Dublin today who can find a Just Eat voucher on thr Dublin Bike network.

Hundreds of €25 Just Eat vouchers were dispatched to certain Dublin Bikes today, to celebrate the fact that since the scheme launched, over 25 million Dublin Bike journeys have been undertaken.

Just Eat has dublinbikes all wrapped-up as we celebrate 25,000,000 journeys on #JustEatdublinbikes with over €10,000 worth of €25 Just Eat Gift Cards on bikes around the city! Read more: https://t.co/34CkKmjBrT@jcdecauxireland @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/dkXeT791x9 — Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) November 27, 2018

Over €10,000 worth of vouchers is out there for the taking, nd if you use the service routinely for your commute, you may have already unwrapped one.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said: “Today is a fantastic milestone for the Just Eat Dublin Bikes scheme as we celebrate 25 million journeys.'

'The scheme has been one of the most successful bike sharing schemes in the world since it was launched in 2009.'

'There has been a huge increase in the number of cyclists on the city streets (including me!) since the scheme was launched and there is no doubt it has been an important catalyst for this increase.'

Dublin commuters! We have a few celebratory surprises today at some Just Eat dublinbikes stations, enjoy some complimentary coffee, tea & hot chocolate on us! #JustEatdublinbikes pic.twitter.com/WSQDFjWFrb — Just Eat Ireland (@JustEatIE) November 27, 2018

More than 3.2 million journeys have been registered on the scheme in the last 10 months alone, and the number of cyclists on the road now makes up more than 14% of all traffic in Dublin city centre.

If you're feeling chilly on your commute, you can also pop in to the Just Eat barista station at the Charlemont Luas stop, to nab yourself some complimentary coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

We definitely need it on a day like today.