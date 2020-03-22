Duchess of Cambridge shares new family photo for Mother’s Day

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared the most beautiful family photo to mark Mother's Day. The photo of Kate and Charlotte has certainly warmed our hearts during these horrid times. The photo, which was taken in Norfolk, shows Kate and William racing with Charlotte and George on their backs.

Alongside the gorgeous image, Kate wrote: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day."

The Duchess also posted a photo of Prince Wiilliam and Prince Harry with the late Diana, Princess of Wales. She included an old photo of her mum Carole Middleton with Catherine as a young girl.

The final image is the sweetest of all. Kate posted a photo of the Mother's Day card that George made her and it's just so sweet!

There's no doubt the parents are grateful to be spending time with their children after a busy few months of royal engagements. Their schedule has been massively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic so we will be seeing a lot less of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are even being home schooled after schools in the United Kingdom were shut down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kate's sweet Mother's Day message has helped lift our spirits during these strange and overwhelming times. A very happy Mother's Day to you all!