Duchess of Cambridge shares adorable new photo of Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge shared one of her favourite photos of Princess Charlotte over the weekend. Kate was speaking about her little girl on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby when she mentioned the photo.

To celebrate the release of the podcast episode, Kate decided to share the photo with the public and we're so glad she did. In the photo, taken by the Duchess herself, Charlotte is crouched down in the garden, smelling a bluebell.

Speaking about the touching photo, Kate shared: "I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent. I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time."

Kate revealed that she treasures these simple moments with her children more than anything. She told Giovanna: "I remember that from my childhood—doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures.

The mum-of-three added: "It's something I'm really passionate about. I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying those foundations.

"It's such a great environment to actually spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I’ve got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.’'And actually, it's so simple."

Kate appeared on Giovanna's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby to raise awareness about her current project 5 Big Questions. Kate and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mums-of-three and The Duchess’s ‘5 Big Questions on the Under fives’ survey.

Fans praised Kate for speaking so openly about her life as a mum and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. We certainly loved listening to Kate speak so honestly about motherhood.

You can listen to Happy Mum, Happy Baby on Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming platforms.