‘A constant challenge’: Duchess Kate opens up about mum-guilt

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about being a working mum in an interview with Giovanna Fletcher. Kate gave one of her most honest interviews to date during an episode of the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

The mum-of-three is constantly carrying out royal engagements that take her all around the UK and beyond. In recent months, the Duchess and her husband Prince William embarked on a royal tour of Pakistan and are set to visit Ireland and Australia in the coming weeks.

Kate and William's royal duties mean they often spend time away from their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, which is never easy.

Kate admitted that missing out on little things like the school run can really take its toll on her.

Giovanna asked the Duchess if she suffered from mum-guilt, to which she replied: “"Yes, absolutely. And anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying! Yep, all the time."

"And you know even this morning… George and Charlotte were like, 'Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’”

"It's a constant challenge – you hear it time and time again from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life,” she shared.

She continued to stress that you can’t do everything so there is no point in beating yourself up about it: “It’s the simple things that really make a difference. It's spending quality time with your children, it's not whether you've done every single drop-off and every single pick-up."

You can listen to Kate’s interview on Happy Mum, Happy Baby on Spotify and other streaming platforms.