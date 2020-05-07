The Duchess of Cambridge gets honest about missing her family

The Duchess of Cambridge has given an update on how her family are adjusting to life in lockdown. The mum has been home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte since their school closed, but it has proven to be quite challenging.

She explained that Prince George has been a little jealous of his little sister’s coursework. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects. Making spider sandwiches is far cooler.”

The Duchess explained that it is hard for her children to understand the current pandemic but praised their school, Thomas’s Battersea for being so helpful and supportive during what has been a hugely confusing time for children all around the world.

“It is difficult. It is hard to explain to a five and six, nearly seven, year old what is going on. But the schools have been great at supporting us,” Kate added.

The Cambridges have been isolating at their home Anmer Hall which means they haven’t seen any of their extended family for months, except virtually of course. The family have been keeping in touch with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Charles through FaceTime, which has helped a lot.

The mum admitted that it has been hard not seeing their families, “We haven’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls [in the past] so obviously we are doing a lot of more of that now and actually it has been really great. We try to check in with family members daily and, in some ways, we have a lot more contact.”

The family have spent three major family events away from their family- Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate have all spent their birthdays in isolation and it looks like Prince George and Prince William will too as their birthdays approach.

Kate was speaking to ITV’s This Morning to raise awareness about her latest project. The Duchess has teamed up with the National Portrait Gallery to launch a community photography project.

They have called on the British public to help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as they continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Hold Still campaign is completely free and open to all ages and abilities. Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.

One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August.