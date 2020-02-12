Duchess of Cambridge makes surprise visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise trip to Northern Ireland this afternoon. The mum-of-three visited The Ark Open Farm in Newtownards, Co. Down as part of her Early Years project.

The organisation works to improve services for children and their families in the community.

Kate chatted to local parents and grandparents about raising children in the modern world. The Duchess also met local children from two nurseries during her unannounced visit.

She even helped them feed lambs at the farm.

The engagement comes after the Duchess launched her 5 Big Questions campaign. Kate launched the major survey in January.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her work, Kate shared: “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.”

“I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come,” she continued.

Kate is set to return to Ireland next month with her husband Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will arrive in Ireland on March 3 until March 5.

It has been reported that Kate and William will spend time in both Dublin and Cork during their royal tour.