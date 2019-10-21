Dublin at Dusk: Enjoy views of the city from the roof of Croke Park

Do you want to see a spectacular 360° view of Dublin at Dusk that will get your heart beating? Are you looking for the perfect Insta-moment?

Due to popular demand, the Ericsson Skyline Dusk Tours return to Croke Park from Thursday, November 21 and will run every Thursday – Sunday at 4pm until February 2.

These thrilling evening tours take place on the roof of the iconic Croke Park Stadium, an incredible 17-storeys above the pitch, giving you stunning panoramic views of the glittering Dublin Skyline as it moves from twilight to darkness.

Visitors will not only enjoy unparalleled city views from Dublin’s highest open-viewing platform, but you will also gain interesting insights into all of Dublin’s celebrated landmarks – not to mention the architecture and design of the iconic sporting stadium itself.

Informative and passionate guides will treat you to tales from the city’s rich history and tell some local winter tales. And there will be plenty of fantastic photo opportunities, making it the perfect Christmas gift idea for the Insta-lover in your life.

Visitors will also get complimentary access to the GAA Museum, which vividly illustrates the story of Gaelic games from ancient times to the present day. And you can also test your GAA skills in their Interactive Games Room.

Your ticket price also includes a complimentary hot drink or cocktail in The Croke Park hotel’s Sideline Bistro & Bar, located just across the road from the stadium, where you can relax after seeing the sights.

The Ericsson Skyline Dusk Tour, which lasts 1.5hrs, is a great idea for a Christmas gift, a work night, friends outing, a romantic date night, or even a surprise proposal.

Don’t forget to bring your camera and wrap up warmly.

Tickets are available to book online at €20 for adults, €18 for students and seniors, €12 for children, €52 for a family of 4, or €60 for a family of 5. Please note, children must be 1.2 metres (approx. four foot) or taller to take the tour. Parking is available at The Croke Park hotel or in the GAA Museum.

Booking is essential as these limited-edition tours sell out quickly. For more booking and ticket information, visit www.crokepark.ie/dusk