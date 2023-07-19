SHEmazing!
Drop everything! Domino’s to trial Oreo & Lotus Biscoff milkshakes

Summer just got that little bit sweeter as Domino’s announce the trial of new Lotus Biscoff and Oreo milkshakes in selected stores. The new DomiShakes will be available in 4 Irish stores from today until September 3rd.

The thick, indulgent new shakes combine the delectable flavours of Oreo Cookie pieces and the original Lotus Biscoff sauce with smooth, ice-cold, vanilla milkshake, making this summer both delicious and tasty.

The launch of the new flavours comes after a successful trial of three other DomiShakes, Strawberry, Vanilla and Chocolate. All five shakes will be available at the 4 stores this summer.

Louise Pilkington Director of Innovation at Domino’s said: “This summer is already proving to be a real scorcher, so our DomiShakes will be the perfect ice-cold, yet indulgent treat. We’re really excited about our Oreo and Lotus Biscoff flavours and can’t wait to hear what our customers think, and which one comes out on top!”

For more information head to  www.dominos.ie

