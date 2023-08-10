Drew Barrymore reveals thoughts on children using technology

Drew Barrymore has opened up about her thoughts on her children using technology.

The 50 First Dates star is mum to 10-year-old Olive and nine-year-old Frankie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

While chatting about the ‘house rules’ she has in her home, Drew shared her honest opinions on screen time for her two young daughters.

Speaking to Better Homes & Gardens, Drew admitted she and her daughters spend plenty of time watching TV together, but she’s not keen on iPads for her little ones.

The 48-year-old explained, “We watch a ton of movies and shows so I’m not judging anyone about screens. But when it comes to my kids, I’m not a huge fan of personal electronics, like iPads”.

“During the pandemic when schools were virtual we were forced into all being on our separate devices and I didn’t like it”.

“Now, I keep the iPads in a locked safe and they only come out for special occasions”.

Barrymore went on to add, “I’d rather that the three of us all pile into my bed and watch together”.

Drew then revealed how becoming a mum changed her opinions on other aspects of her life, including her style in her home.

Safety is now more of a priority for Drew when it comes to decorating different parts of her house.

“Ever since I had children, I can't bear to see a sharp edge in my space. I look at it and think, that corner could take out somebody’s eyeball!”.

“Even my kitchen island has a soft edge. The minute I walked into that room for the first time I said, we need to sand that right down!”, she added.

Opening up about her home life with her daughters, the Blended actress admitted that their house is not what makes a home, but instead, wherever her children are makes her feel ‘at home’.

“I have a tattoo that says, ‘Home is where we are’, and it’s true. Wherever I am with my girls I feel like I’m at home”.

“Even if we’re just at a restaurant, I pour out the contents of my bag- my camera, my crossword puzzle, my lip balm, my book, a deck of cards- and we’re right at home”.