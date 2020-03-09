‘Dream child’: Lydia Bright shares baby girl’s traditional name

Lydia Bright has announced the name of her baby girl and it is perfect. The former TOWIE star picked a traditional English name for her darling daughter, who she gave birth to in February.

The mum revealed the name in an exclusive interview with Hello! She decided to call her daughter Loretta Rose. The adorable name is of English origin and means ‘laurel tree or sweet bay tree symbolic of honor and victory’.

The mum couldn’t help but gush about baby Loretta, “I'm still on a massive high at the moment. I'm not even struggling with the sleep! I'm loving the night feeds.

She continued: "That's my favourite time. I sit there breastfeeding and I just stare at her. I definitely feel like I've been blessed with a dream child."

The new mum announced the birth of her daughter in February by posting a photo of her little hand, “My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect,” she said at the time.

We couldn’t be happier for the new mum! She picked a perfect name for her tiny tot.